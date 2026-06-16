Witnesses: Luggage for Chiz, poll chief

A group of alleged former bodyguards and security aides of former Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Zaldy Co on Tuesday expanded their allegations of a supposed flood control kickback network.

In a press conference convened by former Quezon City Representative Mike Defensor, the “Brave 18” claimed to have participated in cash deliveries allegedly tied to “commissions” from flood control projects.

One witness said he was in a convoy that transported four suitcases to a residence in New Manila, Quezon City he identified as the home of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

According to the witness, the convoy of members of Co’s security detail originated in Bonifacio Global City.

“We brought four suitcases of different sizes,” he said.