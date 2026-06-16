Witnesses: Luggage for Chiz, poll chief

A group of alleged former bodyguards and security aides of former Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Zaldy Co on Tuesday expanded their allegations of a supposed flood control kickback network.
In a press conference convened by former Quezon City Representative Mike Defensor, the “Brave 18” claimed to have participated in cash deliveries allegedly tied to “commissions” from flood control projects.
One witness said he was in a convoy that transported four suitcases to a residence in New Manila, Quezon City he identified as the home of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.
According to the witness, the convoy of members of Co’s security detail originated in Bonifacio Global City.
“We brought four suitcases of different sizes,” he said.
The witness said photographs and reports were prepared following the operation, although no such materials were presented during Tuesday’s briefing.
Escudero has not responded to the allegation.
Another witness claimed he personally delivered a black hand-carry bag allegedly containing P10 million to Commission on Elections chairman George Garcia at a condominium in Makati.
The witness said he recognized the Comelec chair during the transaction.
Garcia also has not responded as of press time.
Many more in corruption web
Former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III was likewise mentioned by the ex-bodyguards who alleged that large suitcases were delivered to a building associated with the veteran broadcaster-turned-lawmaker. Likewise, no documentary evidence was presented to support the claim.
The allegations also reached the media industry.
One ex-bodyguard claimed that Senator Erwin Tulfo, when he was a reporter, regularly received paper bags during meetings held in Quezon City.
According to the witness, the bags supposedly contained between P2 million and P3 million.
The witness did not present photographs, videos, or documentary records either to support his allegation.
Another witness identified broadcaster Arnold Clavio during questioning as having attended meetings involving a political public relations operator.
When asked whether money changed hands during those meetings, the witness replied: “May involved na pera (Money was involved).”
But again, the witness provided no evidence to support his claim.