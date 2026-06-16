UST hosts French ambassador for diplomacy forum

French Ambassador to the Philippines and Micronesia Marie Fontanel highlighted climate resilience, education exchanges and bilateral cooperation during a forum at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on 12 May.

Fontanel delivered a lecture titled “Across Oceans: France-Philippines Cooperation” as part of the sixth installment of the UST World Lenses series, where she discussed areas of collaboration between France and the Philippines despite the geographical distance separating the two countries.