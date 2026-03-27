Fulbright Philippines marks 78 years of educational exchange and bilateral cooperation

The Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF), also known as the Fulbright Commission in the Philippines, celebrated its 78th anniversary on 24 March, marking nearly eight decades of fostering educational exchange and mutual understanding between the Philippines and the United States.
The event, held at SPACE at One Ayala, brought together over 300 partners, alumni, scholars, and representatives from the business sector as well as the Philippine and U.S. governments. Notable attendees included First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Y. Robert Ewing, Secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Dr. Arsenio Balisacan, Commission on Higher Education Chair Dr. Shirley Agrupis, Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Christine Joy Cari, and Ayala Corporation President and CEO Cezar Consing. The gathering celebrated the Fulbright Program’s enduring impact and honored the individuals and institutions that have contributed to its legacy.
2026 marks several milestones for the United States and its longstanding ties with the Philippines: the 78th anniversary of PAEF, the 80th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine diplomatic relations, the 80th anniversary of the global Fulbright Program, and the 250th founding anniversary of the United States. Together these milestones underscored PAEF’s transition from managing scholarships to forging strategic, high-impact partnerships.
“For 78 years, PAEF has supported generations of scholars and innovators – a network of more than 4,000 U.S. and Filipino alumni – who have returned home to shape their societies. These individuals prove that enduring alliances are sustained by people-to-people connections,” said Chargé d’Affaires Ewing. “The Fulbright mission – rooted in innovation, academic freedom, and the pursuit of knowledge for the benefit of all – reflects the enduring American ideals that we celebrate and uphold, especially this year as we mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence,” he added.
Mr. Cezar Consing, PAEF Board Member and Ayala Corporation CEO, emphasized the value of private sector engagement with Fulbright, highlighting its role in developing talent with excellence, global exposure, and leadership skills aligned with industry needs.
PAEF Board Member and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Dr. Arsenio Balisacan closed the event, affirming the government’s commitment to Fulbright as a strategic investment in human capital and national development, noting that the Philippines has doubled its annual contribution to PAEF.
The presence of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos underscored strong government support for the Fulbright Program and U.S.-Philippines educational partnerships.
The anniversary underscores Fulbright Philippines’ enduring commitment to expanding educational opportunities, promoting academic excellence, and strengthening people-to-people ties through international exchange. Its programs enable Filipino and American scholars to pursue graduate studies, research, teaching, and professional development across diverse fields.
Founded in 1948, the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) administers the Fulbright Program in the Philippines in partnership with both the Philippine and U.S. governments. Over 78 years, it has supported thousands of scholars, students, researchers, and professionals, fostering leadership, research advancement, and cross-cultural collaboration.
Fulbright Philippines works closely with the U.S. Embassy, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, and the Commission on Higher Education, with additional partnerships involving the Department of Agriculture, the Philippine Space Agency, and TESDA.
As the world’s longest-running Fulbright Commission, PAEF remains a cornerstone of Philippine-American educational cooperation, honoring its legacy while shaping the future of bilateral academic excellence.