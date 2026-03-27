Fulbright Philippines marks 78 years of educational exchange and bilateral cooperation

Mr. Cezar Consing, PAEF Board Member and Ayala Corporation CEO, emphasized the value of private sector engagement with Fulbright, highlighting its role in developing talent with excellence, global exposure, and leadership skills aligned with industry needs.

PAEF Board Member and Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Dr. Arsenio Balisacan closed the event, affirming the government’s commitment to Fulbright as a strategic investment in human capital and national development, noting that the Philippines has doubled its annual contribution to PAEF.

The presence of First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos underscored strong government support for the Fulbright Program and U.S.-Philippines educational partnerships.

The anniversary underscores Fulbright Philippines’ enduring commitment to expanding educational opportunities, promoting academic excellence, and strengthening people-to-people ties through international exchange. Its programs enable Filipino and American scholars to pursue graduate studies, research, teaching, and professional development across diverse fields.

Founded in 1948, the Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) administers the Fulbright Program in the Philippines in partnership with both the Philippine and U.S. governments. Over 78 years, it has supported thousands of scholars, students, researchers, and professionals, fostering leadership, research advancement, and cross-cultural collaboration.

Fulbright Philippines works closely with the U.S. Embassy, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Economy, Planning and Development, and the Commission on Higher Education, with additional partnerships involving the Department of Agriculture, the Philippine Space Agency, and TESDA.

As the world’s longest-running Fulbright Commission, PAEF remains a cornerstone of Philippine-American educational cooperation, honoring its legacy while shaping the future of bilateral academic excellence.