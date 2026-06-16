Phl soft tennis squad starts overseas camp

Four-time Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Bien Zoleta banners the women’s squad with Princess Catindig, Christy Sañosa, Shyryn Salazar and Hilary Paas joining her.

Two-time SEA Games champion Joseph Arcilla will be leading the men’s side with Mark Anthony Alcoseba, Dheo Talatayod, Samuel Nuguit and Sherwin Nuguit.

Zoleta told DAILY TRIBUNE joining the tournament will help them improve their chemistry and mental toughness.

“I think we need to improve our communication and support. Since the partnership is new, we need to be more open. That was also the key when we won gold in the Asian Championships and when we faced China,” Zoleta said.

“But now, we’re a mix of newbies or mostly newbies. Our teammates are rookies, so it’s about pairings because there are a lot of pairings now. We’re more focused on that. It’s a partnership.”

Zoleta believes the training camp will only do good for them as they gun for a podium finish in the Asian Games.

The Philippines will also join the Sunchang Open in Korea from 29 August to 6 September.

“I believe in the program that the coaches gave us in preparation for this training camp and these tournaments. Especially for the Asian Games, with the help of MSAS (Medical and Scientific Athletes Services), I’m confident that they will give a good performance,” Zoleta said.