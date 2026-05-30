Angeles City suspends two officials amid building collapse probe

“We are now focused on providing assistance to the affected construction workers and their families,” said Atty. Nico Manguerra.

Manguerra added that the families of the two fatalities had already reached out to the owner and contractor for funeral and burial assistance.

He also said they had submitted a list of construction workers who were on duty on 23 May, when the incident occurred.

Another legal counsel for the owner and contractor, Atty. Willy Rivera, said they would conduct their own investigation while fully cooperating with the Angeles City Task Force created by Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr.

According to City Legal Counsel Atty. Darwin Reyes, both the contractor and city engineers could face criminal liability if negligence is established during the investigation.

Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the cause of the collapse and identify any parties that may be held accountable.