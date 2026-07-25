The Philippines' bid for a semis berth was spoiled by heartbreaking losses to host Indonesia in the preliminary round and to Cambodia in their opening game, forcing the squad to settle for the classification match instead of competing for a podium finish.

Lirick Mendoza powered Alas Pilipinas with 21 points, carrying a dominant offensive display as they controlled the tempo from the opening set before pulling away in the next two frames. The Filipinos complemented their attack with steady floor defense and disciplined net play to complete the straight-set victory.

The tournament will continue with Thailand facing the Leg 1 Champions Cambodia, and Indonesia battling Vietnam, all for advancing into the Finals.