Freeze, Tribunal bid fan quorum feud

Estrada is in no position to make a decision, so reason and logic dictate a membership denominator of 23, according to Valdez. Similarly, in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, the arrested senator cannot vote to convict or to acquit, or “his absence be counted as acquittal; otherwise, his absence by virtue of his suspension will have the same effect as voting for acquittal.”

“The majority can define the new denominator,” he explained.

Aside from his graft case before the Second Division, Estrada also faces charges for a separate case of graft and plunder at the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division over similar allegations.

Based on the complaint filed by the Office of the Ombudsman, Estrada was allegedly the recipient of some P573 million taken from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) infrastructure portfolio for Fiscal Year 2025.

SC intervention sought

The faction led by Senator Alan Cayetano finally brought the chamber’s weeks-long leadership row before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, asking the body to nullify the 3 June “rump session” that allowed Senator Win Gatchalian and his allies to take over the Senate.

The filing came one day before the Senate convenes today for a special session, an avenue seen as a way to break the Senate impasse amid growing speculation that some senators allied with Cayetano may switch sides and join the rival faction backing Gatchalian.

The omission of Senators Joel Villanueva and Mark Villar — both allied with Cayetano’s bloc — as petitioners further intensified the rumor. However, Villar’s office cited his currently being abroad as the reason he did not sign the document.

Aside from Cayetano, the petitioners comprised Senators Loren Legarda, Pia Cayetano, Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Go, Rodante Marcoleta, Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla and Camille Villar, and lawyer Jose Luis Montales, who was removed as Senate secretary as a result of the revamp.