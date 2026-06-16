Filinvest Alabang places Pinoy development on the global stage

The awards were received by Catherine Ilagan, president and CEO of Filinvest Alabang Inc., during the Awards Ceremony held on 11 June in Vienna, Austria. Earlier this year, Catherine Ilagan was likewise conferred the Fellow in Real Estate Award by FIABCI Philippines in recognition of her contributions to urban development and the advancement of the Philippine real estate industry.

Recognizing the world’s best in real estate and urban development

Presented by the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), the World Prix d’Excellence Awards is widely regarded as one of the highest honors in global real estate. Often referred to as the “Oscars of Real Estate,” the awards recognize developments that set the benchmark for how cities and communities should be designed for the future.

The FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards serves as the local qualifying platform for the international competition. Gold winners from the regional awards become eligible to apply for the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards, where entries undergo a rigorous pre-screening process before advancing as official finalists.

Finalist projects then compete against top developments from more than 60 member countries, making the World Prix d’Excellence one of the most competitive and prestigious recognition programs in the global real estate industry.