Filinvest Alabang places Pinoy development on the global stage

Filinvest Alabang Inc. president and CEO Catherine Ilagan receives the Gold Awards for Filinvest City and the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel during the 2026 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards Ceremony held in Vienna — marking the Philippines’ historic first win at the prestigious global real estate competition.
Filinvest Alabang Inc., the township and high-end residential arm of the Filinvest Group, has made history as the first developer in the Philippines to receive recognition at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards — placing Filipino urban development on the global stage.
Filinvest City received Gold in the Master Plan category, while the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel earned Gold in the Purpose-Built category, marking a major milestone for the country’s real estate industry.
The awards were received by Catherine Ilagan, president and CEO of Filinvest Alabang Inc., during the Awards Ceremony held on 11 June in Vienna, Austria. Earlier this year, Catherine Ilagan was likewise conferred the Fellow in Real Estate Award by FIABCI Philippines in recognition of her contributions to urban development and the advancement of the Philippine real estate industry.
Recognizing the world’s best in real estate and urban development
Presented by the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), the World Prix d’Excellence Awards is widely regarded as one of the highest honors in global real estate. Often referred to as the “Oscars of Real Estate,” the awards recognize developments that set the benchmark for how cities and communities should be designed for the future.
The FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards serves as the local qualifying platform for the international competition. Gold winners from the regional awards become eligible to apply for the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards, where entries undergo a rigorous pre-screening process before advancing as official finalists.
Finalist projects then compete against top developments from more than 60 member countries, making the World Prix d’Excellence one of the most competitive and prestigious recognition programs in the global real estate industry.
A city composed with intent
Filinvest City, the first and only LEED and BERDE Certified CBD in the Philippines, earned Gold in the Master Plan category at the 2026 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards — a historic recognition that places it among the world’s best masterplanned cities.
Filinvest City earns its gold through a vision that has steadily shaped urban life in southern Metro Manila for over three decades. The 244-hectares CBD in Alabang was built with an approach to city-making that places connectivity, accessibility, and sustainability at its core. Today, this foundational framework aligns with principles such as the 15-minute city and the live-work-play model that have come to define the ideal modern urban planning.
At the township’s core is its integrated masterplanned structure. Corporate offices, residential enclaves, institutional spaces, and lifestyle destinations are connected by a continuous park system, creating a live-work-play environment where daily movement feels seamless and convenient. This structure laid the groundwork for a sustainable, forward-looking urban model that continues to support a cohesive environment.
Its recognition at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence affirms the strength of this long-standing vision, with Filinvest City standing as Asia’s first and largest LEED- and BERDE-certified CBD — a true pioneer in future-ready green CBDs.
A sanctuary in city
The Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel in Filinvest City received Gold in the Purpose Built category at the 2026 FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards for its thoughtful architectural design — another milestone recognition following its distinction as the sole Philippine winner at the 2025 ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence.
Designed by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Architects, the chapel unfolds through a dialogue between form, light, and landscape. Its location in the heart of the city’s commercial complex creates a gradual transition away from the pace of urban life and into a quiet sanctuary.
The Gold Award for Purpose-built category from FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence affirms this synthesis, positioning the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel as a meaningful example of purpose-driven design in step with the evolving needs of modern urban society.
Purposeful development
These two World Prix distinctions point to a broader continuity in Filinvest Alabang Inc.’s approach to development — where the same level of planning discipline and execution are carried across projects of varying scale. Filinvest City and the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel are shaped by the needs of the same community, each expressing a shared sensitivity to environment, experience and long-term purpose.
“This recognition affirms our vision of creating a city built around people and designed for the future,” said Filinvest Alabang Inc. president and CEO Catherine Ilagan. “To be recognized on the world stage is both an honor and a proud moment for the Philippines.”
To learn more about Filinvest City, visit their official Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/FilinvestCityOFFICIAL.