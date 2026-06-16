EU kicks off membership negotiations with Ukraine

Brussels (AFP) — The European Union (EU) on Monday moved Ukraine’s bid to join onto the next stage after a long delay — but Kyiv still has a long and tricky path ahead to becoming a full member.

Foreign ministers from the 27-nation bloc formally kicked off negotiations with Ukraine and neighboring Moldova on aligning with a first “cluster” of EU laws.

Ukraine was stuck for some two years as Hungary’s nationalist leader Viktor Orban vetoed all progress, but his election defeat by rival Peter Magyar in April opened up the way.

“We have all waited for this day a long time and today is a day to celebrate,” said EU enlargement commissioner Marta Kos at a gathering in Luxembourg.