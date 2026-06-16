DPWH races to finish viral Dagupan road project

Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to complete the remaining portions of the project before the end of June to help mitigate flooding during the rainy season. The road gained national attention after a video showing its damaged and patchwork sections circulated on social media.

The public works chief also thanked Joshua, the resident who uploaded the viral footage, saying citizen reports help accelerate government action. The DPWH said the remaining works are on track for completion by the end of June and are expected to improve road safety, mobility and flood control in the area.