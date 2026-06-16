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DPWH races to finish viral Dagupan road project

SECRETARY Vince Dizon
SECRETARY Vince DizonPhotograph by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon and Dagupan City Mayor Belen Fernandez inspected the now-viral section of Arzadon Road in Barangay Mayombo, where ongoing improvements have restored access for residents and motorists after years of complaints over its deteriorated condition.

SECRETARY Vince Dizon
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SECRETARY Vince Dizon
DPWH inspects flood-prone Parañaque roads

Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to complete the remaining portions of the project before the end of June to help mitigate flooding during the rainy season. The road gained national attention after a video showing its damaged and patchwork sections circulated on social media.

The public works chief also thanked Joshua, the resident who uploaded the viral footage, saying citizen reports help accelerate government action. The DPWH said the remaining works are on track for completion by the end of June and are expected to improve road safety, mobility and flood control in the area.

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Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon
Dagupan road
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