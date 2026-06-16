Defensor denies usurpation claim

Former Quezon City Representative Mike Defensor on Tuesday defended his role in a controversial public hearing featuring alleged former aides of ex-Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, rejecting claims that he had improperly assumed Senate authority and asserting that individuals speaking out on alleged corruption are being subjected to legal pressure.

Responding to the controversy, Defensor said he never represented himself as a senator nor claimed authority to convene a Senate hearing on his own.

“I never claimed that I was the senator or that I was the one calling for the hearing,” he told reporters.