Defensor denies usurpation claim

Former Quezon City Representative Mike Defensor on Tuesday defended his role in a controversial public hearing featuring alleged former aides of ex-Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, rejecting claims that he had improperly assumed Senate authority and asserting that individuals speaking out on alleged corruption are being subjected to legal pressure.
Responding to the controversy, Defensor said he never represented himself as a senator nor claimed authority to convene a Senate hearing on his own.
“I never claimed that I was the senator or that I was the one calling for the hearing,” he told reporters.
The legitimacy of the proceeding was called into question after Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian raised concerns about whether it had been properly authorized as a Senate activity, prompting Defensor to defend the event and his participation publicly.
Defensor maintained that the gathering was scheduled under the Blue Ribbon Committee’s calendar and was authorized under Senate rules.
Senate chief’s imprimatur
“As long as the Senate President designates it under their own rules, that is possible,” he said, adding that any confusion surrounding the event was due to a “miscommunication.”
Asked about what he described as attempts to silence whistleblowers, Defensor claimed that individuals who have spoken publicly about the alleged corruption have been facing legal complaints and other forms of pressure.
“Given the current situation, we can say that those who speak out against corruption are being subjected to pressure,” he said.
Defensor alleged that more than 40 people connected to the controversy have already been sued and that some individuals could face detention. He did not provide documentation to support the figure.
He further argued that while whistleblowers and critics have become the targets of legal action, there has been little visible progress in investigations into officials accused in the allegations.
The Senate has yet to issue a new statement on Defensor’s remarks and the circumstances surrounding the disputed hearing.