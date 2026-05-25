Defensor: Critics face raps while ‘masterminds’ in flood control mess remain free

“Mas nauna pa kaming nakasuhan kaysa sa totoo, mga nagnakaw doon sa flood control scam,” Defensor said. “Hanggang ngayon wala kaming nakikitang kasagutan.”

Defensor questioned the pace and direction of the investigations, claiming the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has failed to summon key personalities named in affidavits and testimonies tied to the alleged misuse of flood control funds.

He specifically cited businessman Joey Salceda, whom he referred to as a supposed “mastermind,” alleging that the latter remains free and abroad despite accusations raised by former military personnel and whistleblowers.

The former lawmaker also linked the controversy to claims made by ex-Marines and former soldier Sergeant Orly Guteza, who allegedly detailed large-scale cash deliveries connected to government projects.

According to Defensor, 18 former Marines had executed affidavits naming politicians, cabinet officials, and other personalities in connection with the alleged movement of funds.

“Sa isang delivery pinakamaliit 500 million. Pinakamalaki 4 billion, three times a week,” he claimed, citing the testimonies of the ex-Marines.

Defensor insisted that his involvement was limited to giving whistleblowers a platform to air their allegations and argued that his statements were protected under freedom of expression.

“Hindi ako hihinto magsalita,” he said. “Hindi ako hihinto magsalita sa korapsyon na nangyayari.”

He disclosed that he currently faces six separate complaints, including a case for unlawful utterances allegedly filed by former National Security Adviser Eduardo Año.

Defensor also suggested that complaints filed against him and others were intended to silence critics of the administration and derail public calls for accountability.

Despite the mounting cases, he challenged both the Senate and the House of Representatives to summon the whistleblowers and scrutinize their testimonies in public hearings.

“If they think the Marines are lying, then call them and destroy their testimony,” he said. “But if people are telling the truth, mahirap silang pasinungalingan.”

The former congressman further criticized what he described as the slow movement of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, saying the lack of a signed partial report should not prevent lawmakers from continuing hearings and summoning witnesses.

Defensor maintained that the issue goes beyond politics and involves “billions or possibly trillions” in public funds allegedly lost to corruption.

He warned that the issue becomes more urgent as the rainy season begins and flood risks rise nationwide.