Davao salutes Palaro athletes

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City Council hailed the Davao Region’s student-athletes, coaches and support groups for their historic finish in the recent Palarong Pambansa held in Agusan del Sur.
City Councilor Antionette Principe, chairperson of the Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Culture and Arts, recognized the Davao Region’s effort during the 24th regular session of the 21st City Council for their remarkable third-place overall finish with 34 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze medals for a total of 100 medals, making them Mindanao’s strongest delegation in the prestigious multi-sport tourney.
Davao City’s athletes made their courtesy call to the City Council to present their 45 total medals.
“Davao City’s greatest achievement lies in its people, especially the youth. Their talents continue to bring pride and honor to the city, “ Principe said.
It was the best finish for the Davao Region in the Palarong Pambansa, which is an improvement from its fourth overall finish in 2025.
The City Council also recognized the efforts of the Davao Eagles men’s basketball team, which finished second behind Calabarzon led by the late Ateneo de Davao University Blue Knight Rene Clert Baterbonia.