Davao salutes Palaro athletes

Davao City’s athletes made their courtesy call to the City Council to present their 45 total medals.

“Davao City’s greatest achievement lies in its people, especially the youth. Their talents continue to bring pride and honor to the city, “ Principe said.

It was the best finish for the Davao Region in the Palarong Pambansa, which is an improvement from its fourth overall finish in 2025.

The City Council also recognized the efforts of the Davao Eagles men’s basketball team, which finished second behind Calabarzon led by the late Ateneo de Davao University Blue Knight Rene Clert Baterbonia.