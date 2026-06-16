Crypto bettors divided over U.S.-Iran peace agreement

A proposed agreement to end hostilities between the United States and Iran has ignited a dispute on prediction market platform Polymarket, where more than $345 million has been wagered on whether the two countries would reach a peace deal.

Although both sides announced an agreement over the weekend, traders remain divided over whether it satisfies the contract's requirement for a "permanent" end to military hostilities. A proposal to settle the market in favor of "yes" was immediately challenged by holders of UMA, the cryptocurrency used to resolve disputed Polymarket bets.