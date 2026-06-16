Crypto bettors divided over U.S.-Iran peace agreement

A proposed agreement to end hostilities between the United States and Iran has ignited a dispute on prediction market platform Polymarket, where more than $345 million has been wagered on whether the two countries would reach a peace deal.
Although both sides announced an agreement over the weekend, traders remain divided over whether it satisfies the contract's requirement for a "permanent" end to military hostilities. A proposal to settle the market in favor of "yes" was immediately challenged by holders of UMA, the cryptocurrency used to resolve disputed Polymarket bets.
The debate centers on the agreement's wording and scope. While some participants argue that statements describing an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations" are enough to trigger a payout, others point out that the current arrangement only reopens the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days and that no formal document has been signed. The outcome will be decided through a UMA token-holder vote later this week.