The Medical City Clinic offers free medical services to quake victims in GenSan

The Medical City (TMC) Clinic has opened a temporary outdoor clinic in General Santos City to provide free medical consultations and essential healthcare services to individuals affected by the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The clinic is located at the SM City General Santos Command Center along Santiago Ave., Dadiangas, General Santos City, South Cotabato, and is open from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free services are available to existing TMC patients, SM employees and their dependents, as well as members of the general public affected by the disaster.

Patients may avail themselves of general medical consultations for acute and maintenance health concerns, blood pressure and blood glucose checks, wound care and minor first aid services, prescription refills for maintenance medications, fit-to-work and return-to-work medical certificates, psychological first aid screening for stress- and trauma-related concerns, and referrals to partner hospitals for advanced or emergency care.

The initiative aims to ensure continued access to basic healthcare services as communities recover from the earthquake and many residents continue to experience disruptions in medical care.

The temporary clinic will operate for two weeks, subject to reassessment based on community needs and operational conditions.

The Medical City, the country's largest healthcare network operating under a single brand, said the initiative is part of its commitment to support affected communities through accessible and essential healthcare services during the recovery period.