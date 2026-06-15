Taruc, Talion boost JPGT Finals chances

Sitting at No. 5 in the boys' premier standings, the 16-year-old Taruc holds an excellent opportunity to break into the qualifying circle. His path became significantly clearer with the absence of No. 3 Geoffrey Tan and with fourth-ranked Charles Serdenia falling one tournament short of the mandatory three-appearance rule required to qualify.

However, the home-schooled standout representing Forest Hills and Camp Aguinaldo isn't leaning on technicalities. Riding the momentum of a spectacular 18-shot blowout victory at Beverly Place, Taruc is locked in on securing a consecutive win to firmly lock down his spot. He attributes his sudden surge to a complete overhaul of his mental strategy.

"Winning for the first time felt incredible, and it proved to me that my game is back," Taruc said.

"It all stems from a shift in my mentality. I used to attack every pin aggressively, but I’ve learned to focus entirely on putting together pars instead of forcing birdies. Ironically, the more patient I am for pars, the more birdie opportunities naturally open up."

Anticipating the daunting distance and punishing layout of the Aoki course, Taruc has spent the past week sharpening his long irons and tuning his accuracy off the tee.