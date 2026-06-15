SEC summons ABS-CBN chiefs to resolve Lopez Group row

ABS-CBN said the complaint was filed on 6 May by Federico Lopez, represented by Gonzalo Ocampo, and was docketed as Case No. AHCL-001.

The complaint stemmed from the alleged violations of Sections 30 and 31 of the Revised Corporation Code, as well as Sections 22, 24, 26, and 68 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Further, the SEC has ordered the respondents to file a verified answer within 30 days from receipt of the summons. It has also formed an “Ad Hoc Committee” to investigate matters concerning the Lopez Group of Companies.

The regulator’s actions formally initiate proceedings on the complaint and place the allegations under regulatory review. The summons, however, does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing against the respondents.

ABS-CBN said the respondents “will respond to the Complaint through the proper legal channels in accordance with the applicable laws and rules, in due course.”

Over the weekend, the majority of the Lopez family criticized Piki Lopez for filing indirect contempt complaints against them on the same day he publicly expressed hope for peace within the family.

“What he says and what he does are two different things,” the majority said in a statement.

The dispute is about the family’s requests for documents related to an energy acquisition, which they say contained provisions that could expose the company to penalties of up to P24 billion.