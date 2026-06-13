Widow questions PhilHealth rule after husband dies seven hours into confinement

Maria Lourdes Sulit said her husband, Marvin, was rushed to Manila Doctors Hospital on 4 June after suffering a brain hematoma. The family was informed that emergency surgery would cost about P4 million and was advised to transfer him to another hospital if they could not afford the amount. Before arrangements could be made, however, Marvin died at 12:29 a.m., leaving the family with a hospital bill of nearly P200,000 and no PhilHealth coverage due to the minimum confinement requirement.

Under PhilHealth Circular No. 2020-0007, regular inpatient benefits generally require at least 24 hours of confinement. However, Circular No. 2025-0020 provides that emergency care, resuscitation and cases ending in death within 24 hours may still qualify for the Outpatient Emergency Care Benefit. Sulit questioned why the exception was not applied and urged lawmakers to revisit the policy, arguing that benefits should be based on a member's contribution history rather than the length of hospital stay. The case has sparked widespread online sympathy and renewed calls for reforms in the state health insurer's benefit system.