Mondelēz pushes stronger plastic recovery through partnerships

The company said addressing plastic pollution requires a collaborative approach involving consumers, businesses, waste workers, government agencies and local communities to ensure discarded plastics are collected, diverted and repurposed instead of ending up in landfills, waterways or natural ecosystems.

"Plastic waste management is a shared responsibility that goes beyond simply throwing waste away. Recovery only becomes possible when consumers, communities, companies, waste workers and government all participate in systems that allow plastic to be collected, diverted and processed responsibly," said Aleli Arcilla, managing director of Mondelēz International Philippines.

The company noted that flexible plastics, commonly used in food packaging, remain among the most difficult materials to recover because of their lightweight nature, prompting investments in collection and diversion programs.

Globally, Mondelēz surpassed its target of reducing virgin plastic use by five percent compared with 2020, achieving an 11.5 percent reduction in 2025. It also reported that 96 percent of its product packaging is now designed to be recyclable.

In the Philippines, Mondelēz has partnered with PCX Markets since 2023 to recover and divert an amount of post-consumer plastic packaging equivalent to what it introduces into the local market, supporting compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022.

The company has also launched community-based initiatives, including the Trash Right environmental education program with Save Philippine Seas, educational content through the "Miming and Friends" YouTube series and the Aling Tindera plastic collection program in partnership with HOPE.

Through two sponsored community collection sites in Parañaque City, the Aling Tindera initiative helped divert around 24,000 kilograms of plastic waste from nature in 2025 for repurposing.

Mondelēz was also recognized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in January 2026 for its compliance with the EPR law. Internally, its Parañaque manufacturing facility has maintained a zero-waste-to-landfill commitment since 2022 while implementing proper waste segregation in its commercial offices.

Arcilla emphasized that long-term success depends on building practical systems that encourage public participation.

"The future of plastic recovery will depend on whether we can build systems that people can realistically participate in every day. Solving plastic waste will require shared accountability, continuous innovation and collaboration across sectors. No single organization can do it alone," she said.