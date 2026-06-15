Mindanao quake triggers over 6,000 aftershocks in one week

During a Monday press briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol said the agency had logged 6,144 aftershocks as of 11 a.m. on 15 June.

"As of 11 a.m. earlier today, we recorded 6,144 aftershocks," Bacolcol said.

"Out of these 6,144 aftershocks, 78 were felt by the public," he added.

Bacolcol said the strongest aftershock recorded so far measured magnitude 6.4.

Despite the continued seismic activity, PHIVOLCS said its teams remain deployed across affected areas to conduct field validation, assess earthquake impacts and update hazard mapping.

The agency continues to monitor the situation closely and reminded the public to remain alert for possible aftershocks while following the guidance of local authorities and disaster management officials.