House lawmakers dismiss Cayetano bloc’s Senate hearing as ‘PR stunt’

Lanao del Sur Lone District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said the proposed inquiry only reinforces concerns that the effort is meant to shift public focus away from the impeachment process.

“It only validates our previous observation that this is just a PR stunt to divert the attention of the public from the issue of impeachment,” Adiong said.

He stressed that the Senate's constitutional duty to try impeachment cases is not optional and should take precedence over other matters.

“The people know that this is the priority of the Senate and deserve to know the truth and have a speedy trial,” he added.

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro, meanwhile, said Cayetano and his allies are free to express their views but maintained that any Senate inquiry in aid of legislation must be authorized by the chamber's leadership.

“Everything that they should do in order that it will fall within the purview of a Senate inquiry in aid of legislation, it must be sanctioned by the leadership,” Luistro said.

Luistro was referring to Senate President Pro Tempore Win Gatchalian, whom the House prosecution panel recognizes as the chamber's legitimate leader following the leadership change on 3 June.

San Juan Rep. Ysabel Zamora echoed the position, saying the House prosecution team recognizes Gatchalian's leadership over the Senate.

The lawmakers' statements came after Cayetano insisted that Gatchalian's election was unconstitutional, arguing that only 12 senators were present during the leadership change and that the required majority was not met.