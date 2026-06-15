Heaven sword

Spanish researchers claimed that eucalyptus plantations have fewer kinds of birds and fewer birds overall.

According to researchers from the University of Santiago de Compostela and the Biological Mission of Galicia at the Spanish National Research Council, the eucalyptus trees comprising 30 percent of the forests in the Galicia region release chemicals that slow the growth of the plants around them; thus, they do not attract insects and the birds that feed on them.

Birds like woodpeckers also could not live in the plantations because the eucalyptus trees were harvested for paper production before they could develop cavities, cracks and soft spots where nests could be built, Ecoticias reported, citing the researchers’ findings published in Forest Ecology and Management.