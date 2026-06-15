Federal Express

Every progressive Asian country has a parliamentary government: Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, India and now Vietnam. In addition, India and Malaysia are federal republics, together with Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan, too, but forget about that.

Many are also federated. The United States is the most familiar example. Germany, the biggest economy in the European Union, is one as well.

The thing is, it appears that a federal system makes a “big” country — either in terms of geography or the diversity of cultures, or both — easier to govern. And for the Asian temperament — the need for a strong leader coupled with a demand for accountability to stem corruption — federalism also works.

But then, why did we (again) have a presidential and unitary government after Marcos Sr. was extra-constitutionally ousted in 1986?