Teodoro shrugs off China sanctions

"That is truly what they do to those who speak the truth against their deception. Their own countrymen and the others under their control suffer far worse," Teodoro said in a statement.

China announced on Thursday that Teodoro, his spouse and child are barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, while Chinese organizations and individuals are prohibited from engaging in transactions or other activities with them.

Beijing said the sanctions were imposed to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, accusing the defense chief of undermining China's legitimate interests and damaging China-Philippines relations.

The Chinese foreign ministry, however, did not specify which of Teodoro's statements or actions prompted the sanctions.

"I will just keep doing my duty and uphold our nation in the face of the wickedness they are committing here and even in our seas," Teodoro said.

The sanctions mark another escalation in the long-running dispute between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea, where China claims sovereignty over nearly the entire waterway despite overlapping claims from the Philippines and several other countries.

The latest development comes amid continued maritime confrontations and diplomatic protests between the two nations over activities in the West Philippine Sea.