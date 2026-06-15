DENR records rare flying fox nursing in Matalam

According to the DENR, the observation provided a rare glimpse into the reproductive life of the endangered large flying fox (𝘗𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘷𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘶𝘴), following the documentation of the species’ mating behavior in November 2025. Monitoring teams also recorded around 25,000 flying foxes roosting in 39 trees along a valley within the area.

Large flying foxes have a slow reproductive rate, typically giving birth to only one pup at a time. Mothers nurse their young for four to six months and carry them while flying, with pups feeding from a specialized teat located near the mother’s armpit.

During their early weeks, pups rely heavily on their mothers for warmth and protection, as they are unable to regulate their body temperature.

As the young bats grow heavier at around three to six weeks old, mothers leave them in large roosting colonies, or crèches, while foraging, later reuniting through distinct high-pitched calls that enable mothers and pups to recognize one another among thousands of bats.

The large flying fox plays a crucial ecological role as a pollinator and seed disperser, contributing significantly to forest regeneration across vast landscapes.

Despite their importance, the species faces growing threats from habitat loss, hunting, and persecution linked to concerns over crop damage and disease transmission.

The large flying fox is classified as Endangered under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order No. 2019-09.

It is likewise listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, underscoring the importance of continued monitoring and conservation efforts.