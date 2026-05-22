Vulnerable Biak-na-Bato limestone frog recorded in Bulacan

"The limestone frogs were observed in Suklib Kabayo Cave, perched above depressions in a cave pillar approximately 69.17 meters from the its main entrance," Vergara added.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo stressed that the recorded presence of the species highlights the ecological value of BNBNP, particularly its cave and limestone ecosystems that serve as habitat for endemic wildlife.

"The presence of the Biak-na-Bato Limestone Frog inside the protected area reflects the ecological importance of our caves and forest ecosystems. This serves as a reminder that our conservation efforts must remain steadfast to ensure the survival of vulnerable and endemic wildlife species," Pablo said.

𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘺𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘴 𝘣𝘪𝘢𝘬 is a terrestrial limestone frog endemic to Luzon. It is commonly found in secondary growth lowland forests, on limestone rocks near cave entrances and exits, and deep within cave systems.

The species is listed as Vulnerable under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09, and classified as Near Threatened under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species due to habitat threats.

Preservation efforts for the endemic Biak-na-Bato Limestone Frog (Platymantis biak) center on habitat protection and community-led conservation. Because this frog relies on highly specific karst (limestone) microhabitats for survival and reproduction, initiatives target the reduction of marble quarrying and illegal resource extraction in the area.

Conservation of the frog is closely intertwined with preserving the broader ecosystem of the Biak-na-Bato National Park.