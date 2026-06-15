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Commercial flights at GenSan airport resumes Monday

THE General Santos International Airport was not spared from the wrath of killer 7.8 magnitude quake that hit the SOCCSKSARGEN region last 8 June. Despite this, the Department of Transportation announced that commercial flights will resume on 15 June.
THE General Santos International Airport was not spared from the wrath of killer 7.8 magnitude quake that hit the SOCCSKSARGEN region last 8 June. Despite this, the Department of Transportation announced that commercial flights will resume on 15 June.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of OFFICE OF MAYOR PACQUIAO
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Commercial flight operations at the General Santos International Airport resumed today, 15 June, following the completion of repair work and a safety assessment after a strong earthquake hit the region on 8 June.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the airport is now safe to use and ready to accept passengers.

THE General Santos International Airport was not spared from the wrath of killer 7.8 magnitude quake that hit the SOCCSKSARGEN region last 8 June. Despite this, the Department of Transportation announced that commercial flights will resume on 15 June.
Commercial flights to resume at GenSan airport on 15 June

Passengers of flight 5J997 (Airbus A321) have successfully landed (0708H) and disembarked at General Santos Airport.

Authorities assured continuous coordination with airlines and other stakeholders to maintain safe and orderly airport operations. NEIL ALCOBER

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