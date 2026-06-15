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Christian Bables speaks out on privacy and identity

Christian Bables reacts on asking questions about sexual preference
Christian Bables reacts on asking questions about sexual preferenceChristian Bables FB
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Actor Christian Bables is encouraging people to be more respectful when it comes to discussions about a person’s sexuality, emphasizing that such matters should remain a private choice.

In a recent statement, Bables questioned the need for public curiosity over an individual’s personal identity, saying that unless the information directly affects someone’s life, it should not be treated as a topic for public scrutiny.

Christian Bables reacts on asking questions about sexual preference
Christian Bables draws line between curiosity and privacy

“That’s really none of your business,” he said, stressing that a person’s preferences and relationships belong to them alone.

The award-winning actor also urged the public to allow individuals the freedom to define and share their own stories on their own terms. According to Bables, respect begins with recognizing personal boundaries and understanding that not every aspect of a person’s life requires explanation.

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