BOC seizes 50 endangered tortoises at NAIA

The species were identified as Radiated and Indian Star Tortoises, which are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

BOC personnel immediately coordinated with the Environmental Protection and Compliance Division, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and Bureau of Animal Industry. The seized wildlife was documented, inventoried, and turned over to the DENR for proper custody.

The passenger is now under BOC custody and undergoing inquest proceedings for violations of Republic Act No. 9147 (Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act) and relevant provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863).

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno commended the coordinated efforts of the Port of NAIA, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, EPCD, and partner agencies.