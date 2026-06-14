PNP orders water conservation amid El Niño

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed all police units nationwide to strengthen water conservation efforts and prepare assistance measures for communities that may be affected by water shortages during the dry season.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the directive following a water conservation advisory from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as parts of the country continue to experience the effects of El Niño.
“I have directed all police units to strictly implement water conservation measures, including the immediate repair of leaks, responsible use of water in camps and stations, and the adoption of water-saving practices in daily operations. We want to ensure that every police facility contributes to the national effort to conserve water during the dry season,” Nartatez said.
The PNP said police units have also been instructed to coordinate with local government units and prepare to assist in water distribution activities should shortages affect communities.
“We encourage the public to practice responsible water consumption and cooperate with local government efforts to address the effects of El Niño. Conserving water today will help protect communities from more serious shortages in the coming months,” Nartatez added.
The PNP said logistics assessments are underway at Camp Crame and regional headquarters, while engineering units have begun inspecting utility pipelines to minimize water wastage.
Police logistics commands have likewise been directed to prepare water trucks and transport assets for possible deployment to affected communities.
“The PNP stands ready to support local authorities in maintaining peace and order and assisting affected communities should water scarcity become a concern in their areas,” Nartatez said.