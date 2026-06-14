PNP orders water conservation amid El Niño

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed all police units nationwide to strengthen water conservation efforts and prepare assistance measures for communities that may be affected by water shortages during the dry season.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. issued the directive following a water conservation advisory from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as parts of the country continue to experience the effects of El Niño.

“I have directed all police units to strictly implement water conservation measures, including the immediate repair of leaks, responsible use of water in camps and stations, and the adoption of water-saving practices in daily operations. We want to ensure that every police facility contributes to the national effort to conserve water during the dry season,” Nartatez said.