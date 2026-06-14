LIVE UPDATES: NBA FINALS GAME 5

REFRESH FOR UPDATES

UPDATE (10:40 A.M. PHT): The Spurs remain firmly in control with a 72-63 lead late in the third quarter, powered by rookie Dylan Harper's breakout performance and Victor Wembanyama's dominance on both ends of the floor.

New York, meanwhile, has received almost no production from its second unit. Jordan Clarkson's two points are the only points scored by the Knicks' bench, forcing Jalen Brunson and the starters to shoulder nearly the entire offensive load as San Antonio pushes to extend the NBA Finals.

UPDATE (10:31 A.M. PHT): Rookie Dylan Harper is putting on a show in Game 5, erupting for 21 points as he continues to spearhead the Spurs' offense. The first-year standout has taken over in the third quarter, delivering timely baskets and giving San Antonio a much-needed scoring boost with its season on the line.

UPDATE (10:23 A.M. PHT): Tempers flare early in the second half as Victor Wembanyama appears to give Jalen Brunson little room to land after the Knicks star's three-point attempt. New York head coach Mike Brown and Brunson immediately protested the non-call, but after discussion, officials did not upgrade the play to a Flagrant foul or assess a technical, allowing play to continue.

UPDATE (10:18 A.M. PHT): Rookie Dylan Harper continues to deliver on the biggest stage, scoring 13 points in just 16 minutes of action to pace the Spurs as San Antonio looks to extend the NBA Finals. Harper has provided an efficient offensive spark.

UPDATE (10:10 AM): Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been assessed a Flagrant 1 foul after officials reviewed a hard contact play, adding to the growing physicality of Game 5.

UPDATE (10:03AM): SECOND HALF UNDERWAY.

The San Antonio Spurs are 24 minutes away from extending the NBA Finals after taking a 42-37 halftime lead over the New York Knicks in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Victor Wembanyama anchored the Spurs on both ends with nine points and five blocks, while rookie Dylan Harper provided an offensive spark with 11 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting.