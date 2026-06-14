Koreans crowned AVC Cup champions

CANDON, Ilocos Sur --- South Korea fought off a tough third set resistance from Chinese Taipei to essay a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, victory and complete a flawless conquest in the 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Cup on Sunday at the Candon City Arena here.

Most Valuable Player Kang Sowhi led the Koreans’ first title in the tournament with an inspired performance of 14 points on 13 kills and one block.

Na Hyunsoo and Jeong Yunju added 12 and 11 markers, respectively, as the Koreans flexed their firepower in building their confidence after getting cut in the Volleyball Nations League this year.

“I’m really happy that we were able to have this very meaningful and valuable results today,” said Sowhi, whose squad repeated over the Chinese Taipei which they beat in five sets in the pool play.

South Korea saw its 13-8 third set advantage erased by the Taiwanese’s spirited rally to knot it at 13 after a Yu-Chun Tsai ace.

It turned into a mad dash to the finish with Sowhi scoring a kill before a Tsai hit for a 23-22 Korea lead. Chinese Taipei was unsuccessful in its ball in/ball out challenge on Lee Yelim attack before Yunju punctuated the championship point with a kill block on Yi-Chi Chang.

Chang had 16 points and Tsai added 14 for the Taiwanese, who reached their best finish in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), FIVB, AVC, Volleyball World, and Candon City, headed by Mayor Eric Singson.

Meanwhile, Vietnam saved face after its three-year reign crumbled with a consolation bronze medal finish at the expense of Kazakhstan, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19.

Thi Thanh Thuy Tran blasted 16 points on 14 kills, one kill block and one ace while Thi Bich Thuy Tran and Thi Nhu Quynh Vi added 15 and 13 markers, respectively, in the Vietnamese’s sweet revenge over their pool play tormentor.

Kazakhstan dropped its second straight match following a sweep of the pool stage.

On the other hand, Indonesia finished fifth after a dominating 25-13, 25-19, 26-24, victory in the classification round.