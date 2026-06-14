Intensified SPD ops log 1.8K ordinance violators

The district’s anti-illegal drug campaign led to the arrest of 27 suspects. Officers also confiscated approximately 73.65 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P500,820.

In its crackdown on illegal gambling, the SPD conducted 10 separate operations, arresting 27 individuals and seizing P5,559 in betting money.

Manhunt operations targeting fugitives resulted in the capture of four wanted individuals, including two classified as most wanted persons. In a separate campaign against loose firearms, police carried out three operations, arresting three people and recovering three unregistered firearms.

Alongside the criminal arrests, the SPD heavily enforced local municipal ordinances over the 48-hour period. Officers logged ,1852 ordinance violators, resulting in the collection of P401,600 in fines.