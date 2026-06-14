Ilocos Sur village chief slain in daylight attack

Investigators said a white Toyota pickup truck stopped near the area, after which two unidentified men allegedly got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the victim.

Taberna sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Suero General Hospital, where he was later declared dead on arrival.

Personnel of the Cabugao Municipal Police Station responded to the scene and immediately launched an investigation.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspects or establish a motive for the killing.

Police said they have interviewed possible witnesses, reviewed available closed-circuit television footage, conducted dragnet operations, and activated a seal-off plan to track down the assailants.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Daily Tribune sought comment from Police Major Pol Areola, officer-in-charge of the Cabugao Municipal Police Station, but he had yet to respond as of press time.