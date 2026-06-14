Gilas Youth conquer SEABA Qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas Youth trumped hosts Thailand, 86-70, and clinched the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers title on Sunday at the Chankapoh Gym in Krabi, Thailand.

Joaquin Tovera top-scored with 21 points as he was named the Most Valuable Player lf the tournament and Philippines finished the tournament undefeated in five games.

Both the Nationals and Thais secured berths to the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in India on August.

With the scored tied at 55 with 1:19 left in the third quarter, a fastbreak layup from Kenji Moral ignited an 8-2 run to finish with a 63-57 lead and never looked back.

Patricl Pasinos and Ethan Aguas chipped in 13 markers each for Gilas Youtj while Moral finished with 10 points to go with his seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

Lorenzo Ravazzini paced Thailand had a double-double effort of 15 points and 15 rebounds while Phurich Benjaariyakul and Ronnie Allsopp each scored out 13 markers.