EastWest launches retirement savings program for employees

EastWest said the initiative also supports the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ push for businesses to adopt company-sponsored PERA programs through enhanced tax incentives under the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act.

Under the program, eligible employees may voluntarily authorize the bank to facilitate contributions to accredited PERA products alongside their own personal contributions.

To support the rollout, EastWest partnered with DragonFi Securities Inc., an SEC-supervised PERA administrator, to provide account setup assistance, investment options, digital tools and educational resources. Employees, however, may still choose other accredited PERA administrators.

“Financial empowerment is not only about access to products. It is also about building the knowledge and confidence to plan ahead,” said Jerry G. Ngo, chief executive officer of EastWest. “By facilitating access to PERA, EastWest is helping employees take a more active role in shaping their long-term financial future.”

The bank said the program reflects its broader commitment to helping employees develop sound financial habits and prepare for retirement with greater confidence.