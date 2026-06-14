BSB Junrose highlights aftermarket brands

Its display followed the show theme, “Forward in Every Drive,” with products aimed at daily drivers, fleet users and car owners who want practical ways to keep their vehicles running properly.

BSB Junrose president Ian Bangayan said the company wants to support motorists as vehicles and driving needs continue to change.

“As mobility continues to evolve, our role is to make sure Filipino motorists continue to have access to trusted products that support efficiency, safety, reliability, and power readiness. At BSB Junrose, we are focused on serving the needs of today’s vehicles while also preparing for the mobility demands of tomorrow,” Bangayan said.

Fuel cost remains a concern for many drivers. BSB Junrose said practical maintenance can help motorists manage fuel use and extend vehicle life.

The company pointed to Liqui Moly’s low-friction motor oils, oil additives, cleaners and conditioners as products designed to help improve engine efficiency, throttle response and fuel economy.

Bangayan said many Filipino motorists turn to maintenance first when they want better fuel use and smoother performance. He said Liqui Moly products support cleaner engine systems, engine protection and better combustion.

The company also placed road safety at the center of its PIMS display through Brembo. BSB Junrose brought in the Italian braking brand in 2023 and continues to offer its brake pads and discs for vehicles powered by gasoline, diesel, hybrid and electric drivetrains.

According to Bangayan, Brembo fits the company’s belief that “good enough isn’t good enough.” He said Filipino car owners, racers and enthusiasts should have access to strong braking technology.

BSB Junrose also presented Sankei 555 steering and suspension parts. The Japan-made brand covers rack and pinion steering parts, front suspension and steering linkage parts, and other steering joints.

Bangayan shared that Sankei 555 parts may already be installed in many vehicles on the road and should be considered for replacement needs.

Battery demand was also part of the company’s PIMS showcase. BSB Junrose highlighted Furukawa Battery, also known as FB Battery, a Japanese brand with 75 years of history.

Stop-and-go traffic puts more strain on vehicle batteries, especially in vehicles with start-stop systems, infotainment, security systems and other electronics,the company shared.

Furukawa’s auxiliary batteries are designed to handle these electrical loads, including times when the engine is off.

Bangayan said Furukawa batteries are made to deal with local road conditions, driving habits and the hot climate, which can lead to faster discharge, water loss and internal battery stress.

BSB Junrose also said that its PIMS participation was meant to show how aftermarket products remain important as vehicles become more advanced.

The company added that regular maintenance, safe braking, reliable suspension and stable battery power continue to matter in everyday driving.