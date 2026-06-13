Wong books 2-month China training session

The 28-year-old Wong will be looking to redeem herself after finishing fifth in the women’s Taijiqua/Taijijian events in the 19th Asiad in Hangzhou, China in 2023.

“Next week, I’m going to China for two months. I will be training there and then I will come back here for a month and then we will fly to Nagoya for the Asian Games in Japan,” Wong said.

“While I’m in China, I will go to Haikou. It’s in the northern part. I qualified for the World Taolu Cup after finishing in the top eight. I’ll compete there and then go back to training in China.”

The medicine student from University of the East Ramon Magsaysay (UERM) Memorial Medical Center said she will be continuing her studies while competing compared to past years where she would opt to take a leave of absence to focus on her tournaments.

“Actually, I decided to continue med school. While I’m in China, they’re going to make some arrangements for me. I won’t be taking a gap year because I really don’t want to take one,” Wong said.

“They were the ones who told me that they’re obligated to make it easier for student-athletes to balance both sports and education. It’s a good thing that they were proactive about it. UERM is a really good school.” I.s.