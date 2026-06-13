When tears are not enough

Instead, he showed up with sadness in his eyes, apologizing to the public, the Ateneo community and the grieving families of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili, who lost their lives in a tragic drowning incident during the Blue Eagles’ team-building exercise in Dipaculao, Aurora last Monday.

His apology was quite moving. He spoke of the unwritten sacred contract between a coach and a parent — the trust of a family when it places their son’s life, safety, and well-being into a coach’s hands.

With tears threatening to break, Baldwin admitted that he didn’t just fail as a leader and a coach, he also failed the two boys as a friend.

But while Baldwin’s admissions in the four-minute video taken inside the Blue Eagle Gym was a necessary step in healing the wounds of the tragedy, he has to face the brutal reality that an apology — no matter how tearful or deeply felt — will never be enough.

Rene and Divine represented the hopes of their families to break out of poverty.

Just 18 years old, Baterbonia had emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the last Palarong Pambansa. From Agusan del Sur, he boarded the flight to Manila to join the Blue Eagles. Adili, on the other hand, was 21 and had traveled from far away Nigeria to play for the Blue Eagles and receive a quality education.

In short, they carried the hopes, dreams and survival of their loved ones on their broad shoulders. But in a flash, their futures were tragically washed away.

Tears cannot pay the bills of families left destitute by their loss, nor can remorse resurrect a stolen future.

Consequently, the families are not looking for pastoral comfort or poetic words. They are rightfully demanding three non-negotiables: absolute clarity, institutional accountability and full justice.

The investigations must look past the grief to answer the hard questions. Why was a conditioning exercise conducted in a place known for massive Pacific waves and dangerous rip currents? Who approved the activity under those conditions? What safety protocols were in place?

While the Ateneo administration has taken the initial steps — placing Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo on official leave to preserve the integrity of the university’s internal fact-finding inquiry — the legal machinery is already turning.

The Baterbonia family, through its legal counsel, has formally requested the Department of Justice to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against Baldwin, a clear indication that it will not let this tragedy be quietly swept under the rug.

Ateneo’s vaunted education program has always prided itself on forming “men for others.”

Now, the institution faces its ultimate moral test. True justice means answering to the law, providing full disclosure to the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation, and ensuring that these families are not abandoned but fully compensated.

In the video, Baldwin was on the verge of tears, saying that his voice was hoarse from praying.

But prayers will not be enough. The only way to truly honor the memories of Rene and Divine is through total transparency and legal accountability. Anything less will be an insult to the lives they gave up and the families they left behind.

The Baterbonia and Adili families don’t need tears. They need justice.