Spurs: Don’t count us out

“There were a thousand ways we could have not lost that game,” Wembanyama admitted, but added: “It felt like there was a time to process this, to really dwell on it, but not anymore.”

“We’re over it,” he told reporters at the Spurs’ practice on Friday. “It’s the playoffs. There’s no time to regret things for too long.”

That, he added, also goes for having had eggs thrown at him and a water bottle tossed at the team bus in New York.

“I didn’t really think much of it,” he said. “Obviously it’s not good at all. But it doesn’t bother me.”

The 7-foot-4 (2.24m) French center said players are “at this point where we can really empty the tank” but “Wemby” played 44 minutes on Wednesday and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was concerned he left his 22-year-old star in too long.