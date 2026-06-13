SM Urdaneta Celebrates Independence Day Through Food, Fashion, and Culture

SM Center Urdaneta Central celebrated Philippine Independence Day with Hapag: Flavors, Fashion, Festive Fun, a showcase of Filipino heritage that highlighted the rich culinary traditions, creativity, and craftsmanship of Pangasinan.

Held in partnership with the Pangasinan Food Heritage Community, the event featured a grand 20-foot by 8-foot food platter showcasing local delicacies and products from different municipalities across the province. Among the featured specialties were Kelkelnet, Pokpoklo, and Taktakop from Bani, as well as Bignay and Lomboy from Mangatarem, reflecting the diverse flavors that make Pangasinan unique.

Adding color and elegance to the celebration was a fashion presentation by nationally recognized Pangasinan designers Arky Javier and Thonete De Ocampo. The designers unveiled 15 custom-made Filipiniana and Barong ensembles crafted from locally sourced materials, offering contemporary interpretations of traditional Filipino attire.

Javier is known for creating gowns worn by national beauty queens, while De Ocampo recently gained recognition for her award-winning costume design on the Miss Universe stage.

Through food, fashion, and cultural expression, Hapag: Flavors, Fashion, Festive Fun served as a meaningful tribute to Filipino identity and showcased the talent, heritage, and pride of Pangasinan.