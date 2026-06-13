Relief goods vessel catches fire in Sarangani water

A vessel carrying food supply assistance caught fire on Friday in waters near Barangay Pangyan, Glan, Sarangani Province.
According to residents from General Santos City, the vessel was supposed to transport relief goods to victims of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the Soccsksargen Region and other parts of Mindanao on 8 June.
Among the items destroyed in the fire were food packs and fuel intended for delivery to Glan.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said all passengers and crew members were safely rescued, and that it is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of the fire.