PAL seat sale features hefty discounts

Reserve early

PAL said seats under the sale are expected to be snapped up quickly, encouraging travelers to reserve early.

The airline’s discounted fares cover a wide range of destinations across Asia, including Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Denpasar, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, among others.

Domestic travelers can also take advantage of lower fares to some of the country’s most popular destinations, including Boracay, Palawan, Cebu, Iloilo City and Davao City.

For longer journeys

For passengers eyeing longer journeys, PAL offers promotional fares on routes to Australia, Canada, and the United States, making international travel more affordable for leisure trips and family visits.

In addition to discounted fares, PAL said passengers will continue to enjoy its full-service offerings, including in-flight meals, baggage allowance and onboard service.

0-percent credit card installment

The airline is also providing a 0-percent credit card installment option for domestic bookings worth at least P20,000, allowing travelers to spread payments over three months through participating cards from Bank of the Philippine Islands, Metrobank and HSBC.