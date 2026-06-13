PAL seat sale features hefty discounts

Travelers planning vacations, family reunions, and/or overseas trips can secure substantial discounted fares as Philippine Airlines rolls out its Freedom Seat Sale from 15 to 17 June, offering up to 50 percent off domestic and 40 percent off international round-trip Economy base fares.
The limited-time promotion covers travel beginning in August 2026, giving passengers an opportunity to book flights months ahead at reduced rates.
Reserve early
PAL said seats under the sale are expected to be snapped up quickly, encouraging travelers to reserve early.
The airline’s discounted fares cover a wide range of destinations across Asia, including Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Denpasar, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, among others.
Domestic travelers can also take advantage of lower fares to some of the country’s most popular destinations, including Boracay, Palawan, Cebu, Iloilo City and Davao City.
For longer journeys
For passengers eyeing longer journeys, PAL offers promotional fares on routes to Australia, Canada, and the United States, making international travel more affordable for leisure trips and family visits.
In addition to discounted fares, PAL said passengers will continue to enjoy its full-service offerings, including in-flight meals, baggage allowance and onboard service.
0-percent credit card installment
The airline is also providing a 0-percent credit card installment option for domestic bookings worth at least P20,000, allowing travelers to spread payments over three months through participating cards from Bank of the Philippine Islands, Metrobank and HSBC.