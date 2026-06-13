Paderayons rule GXT Malayan 2026

Emerging as Tournament Champions were Rodel and Jenny-Vi Paderayon, who posted a Gross Score of 84 and an impressive Net Score of 59 to capture the inaugural GXT Malayan title.

Finishing as 1st Runners-Up were JJ Atencio and Jens Knuttel with a Gross Score of 72 and Net Score of 60, while RG Roco and Gie Roco secured 2nd Runners-Up honors after carding a Gross Score of 73 and Net Score of 63.

The Low Gross trophy was awarded to Jonar Austria and Noel Estrella, who delivered the tournament’s best gross performance with an outstanding score of 67.

The event officially commenced with a Ceremonial Tee-Off featuring representatives from the tournament’s major partners and organizers. Participating in the ceremony were Anthony Louis Guanzon, chief marketing officer of Malayan Insurance; Manuel Dacanay, managing director of TW Steel Philippines; Michael Ray Aquino, vice president for security of Solaire Online; and Kris Etter, golf director and co-founder of GolfX.