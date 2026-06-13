Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman’s love for lab

Fans of Ali Hazelwood’s bestselling romance novel The Love Hypothesis will soon see its beloved characters come to life on screen. Prime Video has announced that the film adaptation will premiere on 23 September in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Starring Lili Reinhart as the ambitious Ph.D. candidate Olive Smith and Tom Bateman as the intimidating yet enigmatic professor Adam Carlsen, the romantic comedy follows a fake-dating arrangement that gradually develops into something far more complicated. What begins as Olive’s attempt to convince her best friend that she has moved on from a crush soon turns into an unexpected journey that challenges her views on love, relationships, and risk.