Kanlaon spews ashes; Mayon lava flow persists

Meanwhile, Mayon Volcano exhibited lava effusion with collapse-fed pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) at 1:32 p.m.

“The effusive eruption of Mayon Volcano continues for its 159th consecutive day, generating incandescent lava flows, pyroclastic density currents, locally known as ‘uson,’ and rockfalls,” Phivolcs reported.

Alert Level 2 remains in effect over Kanlaon, while Alert Level 3 remains in force over Mayon Volcano.

The continued unrest at both volcanoes follows months of heightened activity that have kept surrounding communities under close monitoring.

Mayon, regarded as the country’s most active volcano, has remained under Alert Level 3 since 6 January after Phivolcs detected a magmatic eruption and the growth of a summit lava dome.

Authorities warned that hazardous eruptions remained possible within weeks or days, with lava flows, rockfalls and PDCs threatening communities around the volcano’s slopes.

The ongoing activity marks Mayon’s latest episode in a long history of activity.

Phivolcs records show the volcano entered an effusive eruptive phase on 6 January 2026, while historical data indicate that Mayon has produced dozens of eruptions over the centuries and remains one of the most closely watched volcanoes in Southeast Asia.

Kanlaon, the highest peak on Negros Island, has likewise experienced persistent unrest since a powerful eruption on 3 June 2024 that sent an ash column about 5 kilometers into the atmosphere and prompted Phivolcs to raise Alert Level 2.