Kalinga adopts digital tourism app

"Alapuap" is a Kalinga term on guidance, knowledge-sharing and cultural transmission.

The web and mobile-based application is designed to provide residents and visitors with access to information regarding local tourist destinations, cultural heritage, festivals, accommodations, restaurants, cuisine, travel recommendations, and emergency hotlines. Said app focuses on documentation and preservation of Kalinga's rich and cultural identity through digital accessibility, to boost tourism by providing personalized, intuitive platform for authentic cultural immersion, support local tourism and make it sustainable.

According to the agreement, KSU will handle the technical development, maintenance, and system support for the platform. The provincial government meanwhile will manage its adoption, deployment, and promotion throughout the region.

To ensure the continuous enhancement and sustainability of the application, the provincial government is also authorized to hire the student developers under Contracts of Service(COS). The Kalinga LGU noted that the project demonstrates a successful collaboration between the local government, academia, and the science department to utilize technology for regional tourism promotion and digital transformation.