Amalfi at The Peak

On 3 June, the effortless glamour of the Italian riviera met the breathtaking heights of Hong Kong as travel and lifestyle journalist Stacey Marcelo celebrated her milestone 50th birthday.
Hosted by wife of the Consul General of The Netherlands in Hong Kong Veronica Zulueta ter-Kuile and The Chaless-Wellness & Beauty Spa owner Anna Flores at an ultra-exclusive private residence at The Peak, the intimate luncheon transported guests straight to the Mediterranean with its vibrant Amalfi Coast summer theme.
Against a backdrop of sun-drenched hues and rustic European accents, an elite circle of close friends from Hong Kong’s Filipino community gathered for a leisurely afternoon defined by laughter, curated culinary delights, and deeply heartfelt toasts.
The elegant yet relaxed setting perfectly mirrored the hostess’s sophisticated, jet-setting lifestyle.
Beyond her evocative storytelling as a writer and marketing consultant, Stacey recently wrapped a prestigious five-month corporate stint with Rosewood’s Impact & Sustainability team, orchestrating their high-profile communications.
Her golden year celebration stood as a beautiful reflection of her dynamic career and enduring grace — an epitome of slow luxury, surrounded by those who matter most.