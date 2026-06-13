Amalfi at The Peak

Against a backdrop of sun-drenched hues and rustic European accents, an elite circle of close friends from Hong Kong’s Filipino community gathered for a leisurely afternoon defined by laughter, curated culinary delights, and deeply heartfelt toasts.

The elegant yet relaxed setting perfectly mirrored the hostess’s sophisticated, jet-setting lifestyle.

Beyond her evocative storytelling as a writer and marketing consultant, Stacey recently wrapped a prestigious five-month corporate stint with Rosewood’s Impact & Sustainability team, orchestrating their high-profile communications.

Her golden year celebration stood as a beautiful reflection of her dynamic career and enduring grace — an epitome of slow luxury, surrounded by those who matter most.