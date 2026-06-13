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Amalfi at The Peak

HK Pinay Society.
HK Pinay Society.
Published on

On 3 June, the effortless glamour of the Italian riviera met the breathtaking heights of Hong Kong as travel and lifestyle journalist Stacey Marcelo celebrated her milestone 50th birthday.

BIRTHDAY celebrator Stacey Marcelo.
BIRTHDAY celebrator Stacey Marcelo.

Hosted by wife of the Consul General of The Netherlands in Hong Kong Veronica Zulueta ter-Kuile and The Chaless-Wellness & Beauty Spa owner Anna Flores at an ultra-exclusive private residence at The Peak, the intimate luncheon transported guests straight to the Mediterranean with its vibrant Amalfi Coast summer theme.

THE Chaless-Wellness and Beauty Spa owner Anna Flores and wife of the Consul General of The Netherlands in Hong Kong Veronica Zulueta ter-Kuile.
THE Chaless-Wellness and Beauty Spa owner Anna Flores and wife of the Consul General of The Netherlands in Hong Kong Veronica Zulueta ter-Kuile.
HK Pinay Society.
Toast to nobility and humility

Against a backdrop of sun-drenched hues and rustic European accents, an elite circle of close friends from Hong Kong’s Filipino community gathered for a leisurely afternoon defined by laughter, curated culinary delights, and deeply heartfelt toasts.

The elegant yet relaxed setting perfectly mirrored the hostess’s sophisticated, jet-setting lifestyle.

Beyond her evocative storytelling as a writer and marketing consultant, Stacey recently wrapped a prestigious five-month corporate stint with Rosewood’s Impact & Sustainability team, orchestrating their high-profile communications.

Her golden year celebration stood as a beautiful reflection of her dynamic career and enduring grace — an epitome of slow luxury, surrounded by those who matter most.

STYLE in the detail.
STYLE in the detail.
ASIA-SONY Music president Roslyn Reyes Pineda and freelance creative producer Scho Richardson.
ASIA-SONY Music president Roslyn Reyes Pineda and freelance creative producer Scho Richardson.
MARGAUX Matabuena, Jefferies APAC head for CRM and Analytics Strategy SVP Kelly Libarios.
MARGAUX Matabuena, Jefferies APAC head for CRM and Analytics Strategy SVP Kelly Libarios.
DEUTSCHE Bank managing director Yvette Rodriguez, SPS Travel Company’s Shy Perez Sala and The 5th C’s Jessica Cu.
DEUTSCHE Bank managing director Yvette Rodriguez, SPS Travel Company’s Shy Perez Sala and The 5th C’s Jessica Cu.
HK Filipina powerhouse: Laine Santana, Piluchi de Guzman and TransUnion Asia Pacific CEO Claire Lim Moore.
HK Filipina powerhouse: Laine Santana, Piluchi de Guzman and TransUnion Asia Pacific CEO Claire Lim Moore.
CARMELA Deang Robles, Din Lim Singzon, Chesa Ibarra-Lagman and La Mer senior marketing director Mirabelle Villanueva.
CARMELA Deang Robles, Din Lim Singzon, Chesa Ibarra-Lagman and La Mer senior marketing director Mirabelle Villanueva.
Stacey Marcelo 50th birthday Hong Kong
Amalfi Coast themed party Hong Kong
Filipino community events Hong Kong
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