Water hydrants open amid supply shortage

The hydrants will be available Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to MCWD, the hydrant in Barangay Guba will serve residents of Sirao and nearby communities, while the facility in Agsungot will cater to residents of Mabini, Binaliw and surrounding areas.

“Keeping water within reach, especially in times of need, is part of MCWD’s commitment to serve the community,” said MCWD general manager Atty. John DX Lapid.

To further assist residents, MCWD said it is also providing 16-liter water containers that can be borrowed while collecting water from the hydrants.