Water hydrants open amid supply shortage

CEBU CITY — In an effort to address the ongoing water shortage affecting upland communities, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has opened additional water hydrants in Cebu City’s mountain barangays to help residents gain access to potable water.
MCWD said the newly opened hydrants in Barangays Guba and Agsungot began operating Friday as part of the agency’s emergency response to improve water access in areas experiencing supply shortages.
The hydrants will be available Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to MCWD, the hydrant in Barangay Guba will serve residents of Sirao and nearby communities, while the facility in Agsungot will cater to residents of Mabini, Binaliw and surrounding areas.
“Keeping water within reach, especially in times of need, is part of MCWD’s commitment to serve the community,” said MCWD general manager Atty. John DX Lapid.
To further assist residents, MCWD said it is also providing 16-liter water containers that can be borrowed while collecting water from the hydrants.