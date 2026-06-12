Trump reinstates commercial fishing in protected Pacific waters

They are among the ocean areas scientists recognize as "some of the most effective tools for improving ocean ecosystems and threatened fish stocks," according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

The Trump administration insists reopening these waters to commercial fishing will provide economic opportunities for the US fisherman and improve their ability to compete within the global industry.

The move follows Trump's order in April 2025 to allow commercial fishing in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, which had been created in 2009 by then-President George W. Bush, and extended by his successor Barack Obama in 2014.

And earlier this year, he issued a proclamation reopening commercial fishing in protected waters off the Atlantic coast, in a region renowned for its rich biodiversity.